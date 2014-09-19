Samsung Galaxy A5 picture leaked and it looks even more like an iPhone than the Alpha

SamMobile has obtained pictures of what it claims to be the Samsung Galaxy A5, a new handset in the company's prospective Alpha range and we have to say that, if genuine, the device looks even more like an iPhone 5S than the Galaxy Alpha.

Much was made at the time of the Alpha's resemblance to an Apple device when pictures of it leaked ahead of official release, but to be honest having had one in our hands recently, it didn't really.

However, not ones to learn a lesson that quickly, we have to say that the metal trim around the alleged Galaxy A5 looks very similar to the previous couple of generations of iPhone.

That aside, the phone, which SamMobile also claims goes by the manufacturing name of SM-A500, is metallic-looking but, according to an "insider" not actually made of metal, or plastic come to that. It is wrapped in a material that "feels cold in the hand". Porcelain perhaps. Or ham.

In hardware terms, the device is rumoured to come with a 5-inch HD Super AMOLED display, 13-megapixel camera, and the new TouchWiz Android interface as seen on the Galaxy Note 4.

It's definitely a low to mid-range handset if the Snapdragon 400 processor is accurate. But the 2,330mAh battery, 16GB of expandable storage and 5-megapixel front-facing camera will make up for it.

No word on release date or any other details yet, but we'll let you know when we find out more.