iPhone 6 Plus isn't the only massive phone you can buy today, Samsung Galaxy Note 4 pre-orders open

Samsung will release the Galaxy Note 4 on 10 October in the UK, a full week before the US, and has opened the doors to pre-orders today - the same day as Apple's rival device, the iPhone 6 Plus, went on sale.

Pocket-lint has heard that stock of the 5.5-inch iPhone is running thin, more so than its 4.7-inch stablemate, so it seems that people really are interested in having the largest screen possible, something Samsung has known for a while and is in a great position in the market already.

Its latest, the Galaxy Note 4, has an even bigger screen than the iPhone 6 Plus, measuring 5.7-inches, and also comes with the added bonus of a stylus - the S Pen - which makes that screen real estate make even more sense.

The Super AMOLED screen also features a 2560 x 1440 Quad HD resolution, which is greater than the Retina display of its iPhone competitor.

"With its premium design and Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy Note 4 is the go-to-device for those looking for a stunning viewing experience," said Ines van Gennip, Samsung's UK's mobile marketing director.

"With a number of innovative features to aid multitasking and increase productivity, we’re excited to offer our UK customers a revolutionary way of accessing and engaging with content on their mobile device."

Samsung will also confirm availability of the Galaxy Note Edge in "due course".

