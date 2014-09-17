Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime leak shows 5MP front camera on budget Android, just for selfies

Samsung has a new smartphone in the works called Galaxy Grand Prime. It's not just any 'ole smartphone though. It's ideal for selfies.

Vietnamese website Thegioididong has published leaked images of the Galaxy Grand Prime (also known by its codename G530), a yet-to-be-announced budget Android phone with a 5-inch qHD display. One of the first things you might notice about the device is its front-facing camera that boasts a 5MP resolution. Older Galaxy Grand smartphones typically have 2MP front-facing shooters.

The Galaxy Grand Prime also features a 8MP main camera with 1080p video capture. With such brawny cameras on board, no wonder several reports have claimed Samsung is trying to target the selfie-obsessed market with this device.

Similar to other Grands, the Galaxy Grand Prime will offer dual-SIM - along with 3G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, and Bluetooth 4.0. There's also 8GB of built-in storage expandable through microSD card slots, a Snapdragon 400 chipset with 1GB RAM, and Android 4.4 KitKat pre-loaded.

READ: Acer made a selfie sombrero with glitter

No word yet on pricing, but Samsung's latest rumoured device should be relatively cheap. You can expect it to launch in October. Maybe then reality star Kim Kardashian can throw away her iPhone and start shooting selfies for her Selfish book using the Galaxy Grand Prime.