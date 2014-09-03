  Samsung Galaxy Note 4: Where can I get it?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 is now official and already carriers and stores in the UK are falling over themselves to offer punters the chance to tell customers that they will be stocking the device in a range of shapes and sizes - well colours.

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (SGN4) will follow the same design cues as the Note 3 but come with a better display and more powerful processor amongst other things.

Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy Note 4 review

The Note 4 will come with also come with something called "cat 6 LTE", meaning it will be super fast, while the internals should be fast too, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 chipset and 3GB of RAM. You'll get 32GB of internal storage with the option to expand via microSD.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 will come in black, white, gold and pink. There's no set word on pricing as yet, but that hasn't stopped operators and retailers voicing their love for the device and the fact that they will be stocking it when it becomes available at the end of September.

Phones4U

It might have lost Vodafone this week, but that hasn't stopped Phones4U coming out and saying that it will stock the new SGN4 exclusively in gold for the first 8 weeks after the launch.

The store will also be stocking the white and black versions, although with only Virgin Media and EE contracts available, it might not suit everyone.

Carphone Warehouse

CPW will also be stocking the new phablet when it goes on sale in the UK. According to the retailer, "The Samsung Note 4 will be popular amongst existing phablet fans and the fact that it is the first device to integrate with Samsung Gear VR should attract a whole new legion of followers. We know our customers won’t be able to wait to get their hands on one."

No word on when that will be or if they will be offering deals, but Carphone shopping fans will be able to buy it on the high st.

EE

EE doesn't tell us much that we don't know, but that it will be stocking the phone and that the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 will be available on EE’s superfast 4G service.

More details on pricing and availability will be announced in due course claim the carrier.

O2

Will be stocking the SGN4 when it launches in late September, although at the moment don't have any pricing details details to share at this time apart from the fact that it will be available on the company's Refresh Tariff.

The O2 Refresh tariff means those who want to upgrade early from another handset need only pay off the remaining value of their handset (rather than the combined value of handset and Airtime for the remaining time on their contract – potentially saving hundreds of pounds to stay bang-up-to-date). By recycling an old handset through O2 Recycle, customers can receive a cash payment when they upgrade. For example, SGN3 customers will get up to £210 for a Galaxy Note 3 N9005.

Vodafone

Vodafone has also confirmed to Pocket-lint that it will be stocking the SGN4, although has no further details to share at this time. We will keep you posted.

Three

Three has yet to announce whether or not they will be stocking the new phablet, but we will be sure to update the article when we hear more details, and in due time when they announce a specific launch date and price.

Stay tuned.