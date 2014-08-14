Samsung Galaxy Note 4 leaks with QHD display, Snapdragon 805, 4GB RAM, 16MP camera, and pricing

Ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Note 4 unveiling at its Unpacked 2014 event from the IFA tradeshow on 3 September, the device has leaked.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 has appeared to order on retail site erafone. It's currently listed as out of stock but the full spec sheet is there for all to see, for now anyway.

As expected the Galaxy Note 4 is packing some seriously top-end specs. The screen is a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED with a quad HD resolution of 1440 x 2560 meaning an eye melting 515ppi.

The Note 4 will be powered by a 2.5GHz Snapdragon 805 processor for some regions, likely Europe, and an Exynos 5433 1.3GHz octa-core in other regions, like US and Asia. Either way it'll be backed by a hefty 4GB of RAM – likely to be the latest super-fast DDR4 kit that Samsung announced a few months ago. It should also be ready to support the LTE-A 300Mbps 4G that the Galaxy Alpha comes with.

The camera should be a 16-megapixel shooter with optical image stabilisation. The front-facing camera isn't mentioned but we'd expect at least 5-megapixels since selfies are so popular after the Note 3 put them on the map at The Oscars.

According to the specs there will be 16GB, 32GB and 64GB variants which all support microSD for a further expansion up to 128GB.

The only thing that seems a little suspect about this listing is that the OS is Android 4.4.3 KitKat, surely it will come with 4.4.4? It also neglects to mention battery size.

While we're taking this with a pinch of salt, especially as these specs are near perfect, we're hoping it's true. And that the price which puts it at £488 is also a reality. Expect to hear all from Samsung's 3 September Unpacked 2014 event.

