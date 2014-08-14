  Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE-A with Snapdragon 805 and 300Mbps 4G incoming?

Samsung has taken the wraps off its metal framed Galaxy Alpha seemingly out of the blue yesterday. The big surprise though wasn't its arrival but the cat 6 4G LTE that offers up to 300Mbps internet.

Never one to leave its flagship phone lacking on specs Samsung is reportedly going to update its Galaxy S5 with a faster cat 6 LTE-A variant. This will bring the smartphone up to 300Mbps connectivity – something which EE is already running in London and expanding nationwide soon.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE-A manual was spotted on its way to Europe and has since leaked all over the interwebs.

To support such a fast internet connection the phone will need an upgraded chip. So rather than coming with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor that the S5 sports it will be armed with the latest Snapdragon 805 system on a chip. If it's the same as the Galaxy Alpha that should be clocked at 2.5GHz and be back by at least 2GB of RAM.

Samsung is holding its Unpacked 2014 event at the IFA tradeshow in Berlin on 3 September. It is expected to unveil the latest Galaxy Note 4 and a new Galaxy Solo smartwatch with 3G connectivity. It's likely the refreshed S5 with LTE-A will also be announced at the event.

