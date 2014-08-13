  Samsung Galaxy Mega 2 with 6-inch screen and 64-bit processor spotted

Samsung has just announced its Galaxy Alpha after a flurry of leaks. Now the Samsung Galaxy Mega 2 has begun leaking, suggesting it too may be announced soon. And it could arrive with a 64-bit processor.

The Samsung Galaxy Mega 2 appeared on China's Telecommunications Equipment Certification Center. The new Mega 2 will be larger than the original 5.8-inch Galaxy Mega. Just when you thought phablets couldn't get any bigger. From the photos though it looks like Samsung may have crammed a larger screen into a similar sized body with thinner bezel.

Other specs that have appeared for the SM-G7508Q, as its code named, include a 64-bit 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor backed by a pretty standard 2GB of RAM. Despite being 64-bit that processor doesn’t sound like a ground-breaking speed demon.

There should be a 13-megapixel camera in the rear with a hefty 5-megapixel front-facing selfie snapper in the front. The Mega will come with a more meager 8GB of internal memory but will have a microSD slot for expansion.

Few other details are available but from the picture it looks like Samsung's fingerprint reader home button may be making an appearance. That being the case we'd also expect a heart rate sensor on the rear.

The Samsung Galaxy Mega 2 may be announced at Samsung's Unpacked 2014 event at the IFA tradeshow this 3 September.

