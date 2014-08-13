  Samsung Galaxy Alpha release date and where can I get it?

Samsung has officially taken the wraps off its premium metal-framed Galaxy Alpha smartphone following several rumours over the last couple of weeks.

The new device will sport a 4.7-inch 1280 x 720 Super AMOLED display, either a 1.8GHz octa-core or a 2.5GHz quad-core processor and it will come with a fingerprint reader and heart rate sensor like the Galaxy S5.

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Alpha will be available from the beginning of September, but where can you get it? As usual, we will update this feature as more information becomes available, but here is a round up of the where you will be able to get your hands on the new addition to the Galaxy family.

Carphone Warehouse has confirmed it will be stocking the new Samsung Galaxy Alpha in all colour variants with an exclusive launch of the blue colour option.

The retailer believes it will attract a whole new target customer and those interested can register for more information on the Carphone Warehouse website.

Network EE has also announced it will be stocking the Samsung Galaxy Alpha and will make it available for pre-order but no further details have been given as yet.

Head of device portfolio at EE described the new device as "a great new handset that seamlessly combines style and substance" and EE has said the device will be available on a range of 4GEE and 4GEE Extra plans that include benefits such as inclusive roaming calls and text to select international destinations and 2-for-1 cinema tickets.

Three has also confirmed it will be stocking the Samsung Galaxy Alpha but no more details have been made available yet.

O2 has announced it will be stocking the Samsung Galaxy Alpha from September on its Refresh tariffs, which allows customers who want to upgrade early from another handset, the ability to do so by just paying off the remaining value of their handset.

O2 also offers O2 Recycle, which allows customers to recycle an old handset and receive a cash payment when they upgrade. It will offer up to £145 for a Samsung Galaxy S4 and up to £255 for a Samsung Galaxy S5.

Vodafone has confirmed it will be stocking the Samsung Galaxy Alpha in Charcoal Black, Dazzling White, Frosted Gold and Sleek Silver.

No pricing details have been revealed but you can visit Vodafone Social for more information.