Metal Samsung Galaxy Alpha official: HR sensor, fingerprint reader, 300Mbps 4G LTE

The Samsung Galaxy Alpha has been officially announced.

While it was expected to appear at Unpacked Samsung has taken the wraps off its premium metallic smartphone, probably after it leaked so much of late.

This is Samsung's first smartphone built using a metal frame and is largely thought to be its way of competing against the expected iPhone 6 due to be announced in September.

The Samsung Galaxy Alpha comes with 4.7-inch 1280 x 720 Super AMOLED display. Under the hood is either a 1.8GHz octa-core or a 2.5GHz quad-core processor and is backed by 2GB of RAM. It also comes with the latest cat 6 LTE meaning 300Mbps internet connectivity - double that of what was previously available.

The smartphone comes with a 12-megapixel camera that supports realtime HDR, so you can see the light balancing on the screen before you take the photo. The front-facing selfie camera is a standard 2.1-megapixel snapper.

The Samsung Galaxy Alpha will feature the same fingerprint sensor and heart rate sensor that the Galaxy S5 sports. It will also sport Ultra Power Saving Mode for a full day's use on 10 per cent battery, Download Booster to use Wi-Fi and network speed simultaneously, Quick Connect and Private Mode.

The phone will come with 32GB storage but no microSD expansion. There is a 1,850mAh battery in the mobile. It will arrive with Android 4.4.4 KitKat OS.

The phone will be released at the start of September in Charcoal Black, Dazzling White, Frosted Gold, Sleek Silver, and Scuba Blue.

