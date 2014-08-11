  Samsung Galaxy Alpha is not camera shy, shown off again ahead of expected IFA reveal

The Samsung Galaxy Alpha is almost definitely going to be unveiled at Samsung's Unpacked event on 3 September.

The Galaxy Alpha will be Samsung's answer to the iPhone 6 which is expected in September also. The Alpha should feature a premium metallic build if any of the many photos leaked so far are accurate.

The latest photo shows the handset with Android's back-end on display. The leakster sent the photo to Dutch website TechTastic. It came with specs that back-up those leaked so far.

Expect the Samsung Galaxy Alpha to feature a 4.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 320ppi resolution. Powering the handset will be Samsung's own octa-core Exynos 5433 processor, which recently beat the Snapdragon 805 on AnTuTu benchmarking, backed by 2GB of RAM. It should also feature the fingerprint reader and heart rate sensor found on the Galaxy S5.

The Samsung Galaxy Alpha will feature a 12-megapixel rear camera with "super-fast autofocus" and a 2-megapixel front-facing selfies camera. There will be 32GB of internal memory but no sign of microSD for expansion unfortunately. The device will ship with Android 4.4.4 KitKat. It should also feature the latest cat 6 LTE for 300Mbit/s download speeds.

The Alpha was leaked on a British retail site showing a price of £549. Expect to hear more from our live coverage of the Unpacked 2014 event live from the IFA trade show in Berlin on 3 September.

