Samsung Galaxy Note 4 release date, rumours and everything you need to know

Consumer electronics show IFA takes place in Berlin in September and it looks like this year's show will be a busy one for South Korean giant Samsung.

The company is holding its Unpacked 2014 Episode 2 event on Wednesday 3 September, with the invites out and clearly pointing towards the Galaxy Note 4 unveiling.

Unlike many other Samsung products the Galaxy Note 4 has been kept under wraps with few leaks until recently. This might be because it doesn't have the hype that the Galaxy S5 got.

But that lack of hype might be a mistake as we're expecting Samsung to put a lot of power into the Note 4. Phablets continue to grow in popularity and with Apple expected to unveiled its larger iPhone soon, Samsung has the pressure on.

We've rounded up all the leaks so far to piece together a clearer picture of what to expect from Samsung's Galaxy Note 4 when it's revealed on 3 September. Check out the image gallery at the bottom for renders and leaked photos.

The Galaxy Note 4 is going to have a large screen. But hopefully Samsung will continue to offer more screen within a smaller frame, cutting down the bezel even more in this model.

The display is expected to be 5.7-inches and to offer a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 which will mean an impressive 515ppi. This was found on shipping details into India which leaked, as well as on retail site erafone.

Other rumours suggest there may be two variants to the Note 4, one with the usual flat screen and another with a curved OLED display.

Lee Younghee, Samsung's VP mobile division, told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that a flexible display was something being considered. This will likely mean a screen like that of the Galaxy Round which makes it more able to withstanding slight bending without cracking. At a screen this size that would be a wise option for Samsung to choose.

That mighty screen and high resolution will chew up a lot of power, even if the Note 4 comes with a large battery.

For this reason an efficient CPU is essential. That leaves two options, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 or Samsung's own Exynos 5433 octa-core processor.

Samsung may go its usual route of releasing the Snapdragon for some parts of the world with the Exynos in others. A recent AnTuTu benchmarking test found Samsung's Exynos 5433 outperformed the Snapdragon 805.

Samsung has developed its 20-nanometer DDR3 DRAM which supports up to 4GB. Samsung said it will be appearing in its mobile devices suggesting the Note 4 could have whopping 4GB of RAM powering it along.

According to the erafone specs, the Note 4 will be powered by a 2.5GHz Snapdragon 805 processor for some regions, likely Europe, and an Exynos 5433 1.3GHz octa-core in other regions, like US and Asia. Either way it should be backed by a hefty 4GB of RAM if the leaked specs are accurate.

The latest rumours are suggesting that Samsung is going to opt for a thinner frame on the Note 4. This limits options. Samsung is, apparently, going to choose to add optical image stabilisation to the 12-megapixel camera rather than adding more pixels. The rumours of a 20-megapixel ISOCELL unit or 16-megapixel camera appear to be incorrect.

Samsung is also rumoured to be adding "super-fast autofocus" to its Galaxy Alpha handset which we may see appear in the Note 4 too.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 will almost certainly get an upgraded front-facing selfie camera after the Note 3 put selfies on the map at the Oscars. Rumours are pointing towards a 3.7-megapixel front-facing camera. But with plenty of 5-megapixel selfie cameras out there we're hoping for more.

While the front-facing camera was left out in the recent erafone specs, the rear camera was detailed as a 16-megapixel shooter with optical image stabilisation.

The Galaxy Note 4 was originally expected to be unveiled alongside the new Galaxy Alpha handset that uses metal for a more premium build, but as the Alpha has already been announced, the Note 4 is likely to have all eyes on it. Rather than risk showing up the plastic Note 4 we're expecting it to also come with a more premium build also.

If Samsung wants to continue to own the phablet market, even after the 5.5-inch iPhone Air arrives, it's going to have to offer a quality build. The handset is already expensive so making it more premium quality just makes sense.

According to the leaked specs there will be 16GB, 32GB and 64GB variants which all support microSD for a further expansion of up to 128GB.

Since the Note 4 is coming so soon it will likely simply come with Android's latest 4.4 KitKat operating system. Though when the next iteration arrives, dubbed Android L for now, we'd expect the update to hit the Note 4 pretty rapidly.

The erafone specs did suggest the Note 4 would come with Android 4.4.3, but we think this is unlikely, especially as the recently announced Galaxy Alpha was announced with Android 4.4.4.

The official announcement of the Galaxy Note 4 should be at 2pm BST on Wednesday 3 September. It is more than likely that the handset will become available for pre-order on that day, hitting shelves soon after.