  Samsung Unpacked 2014 Episode 2 invite all but says Galaxy Note 4 launch

Samsung has sent out the official invites to its unpacked 2014 Episode 2 event at the IFA tradeshow in Berlin on Wednesday 3 September.

The invite clearly depicts that the star of the show is going to be the new Samsung Galaxy Note 4 smartphone. The invite reads: "Ready. Note the date," with a picture of a stylus at the end. Then in the top right is the quick access menu screen that the Note series offers from its stylus pen when clicked hovering over the screen.

Samsung's first Unpacked event happened back in February when the Galaxy S5 was launched. While we expect this to be about the Note 4 primarily it should also see the new metallic Samsung Galaxy Alpha make an appearance. This is expected to be similarly speced to the S5 but will have a premium build including a metal edging like the iPhone 5S features.

The IFA Unpacked events have featured Samsung's smart watches for the past few years so there may also be a new one to look forward to. Of course the Gear Live Android Wear watch was only released recently so we're not holding our breath. But round faced Android Wear devices should start appearing around then with the likes of the Moto 360 so Samsung may have its own premium watch to unveil along with its premium phone.

We'll be at the event on Wednesday 3 September which starts at 2pm BST. Expect live coverage as well as hands-on reviews with photos.

