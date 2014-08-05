Samsung Unpacked event announced for 3 September, Galaxy Note 4 and Galaxy Alpha expected

Samsung has just sent out German invites to its Unpacked event at the IFA tradeshow. Expect to hear Sammy's major mobile announcements from the event on 3 September including the Galaxy Note 4 and Galaxy Alpha handsets.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 as it's major announcement. This is rumoured to come with a 5.7-inch QHD Super AMOLED display. It should be powered by either a Snapdragon 805 or Exynos 5 octa-core processor likely backed by 3GB of RAM.

The camera is expected to either be a Samsung made 16-megapixel snapper or a Sony unit. Plenty of sensors should also be on-board including a fingerprint reader and heart rate sensor.

Also, potentially making an appearance, should be the Samsung Galaxy Alpha. This is a part metal built version of the Samsung Galaxy S5 but with slightly weaker specs, potentially. This has leaked a few times, including a recent pre-order page, suggesting it should be announced soon.

The last few Samsung Unpacked events have also seen wearable announcements. We may see yet another upgrade to the Gear watch and activity tracker range, though very little has leaked on this front since the Gear Live Android Wear device came out only recently. Perhaps a round faced Android Wear watch could be a possibility.

