Samsung Galaxy Alpha appears for pre-order with full specs, £549

The Samsung Galaxy Alpha is about to go on sale after a UK retailer accidentally put it up for pre-order before swiftly taking it down again. But it was already too late.

The leaked details confirm that the Samsung Galaxy Alpha will be priced at £549 making it a high-end smartphone, as expected. It is listed as having a metallic finish, which fits with all the leaked photos so far that show a metal outer rim much like the iPhone 5S.

Specifications have also been confirmed. The Alpha will come with a 4.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 320ppi resolution. Powering the handset will be Samsung's own octa-core Exynos 5433 processor, which recently beat the Snapdragon 805 on AnTuTu benchmarking, backed by 2GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy Alpha will feature a 12-megapixel rear camera with "super-fast autofocus" and a 2-megapixel front-facing selfies camera. There will be 32GB of internal memory but no sign of microSD for expansion unfortunately. The device will ship with Android 4.4.4 KitKat.

The Samsung Galaxy Alpha will come with a heart rate sensor like the Galaxy S5. Presumably it will also come with the fingerprint reader, though it wasn't mentioned. Also not mentioned was LTE support specifics though it's expected to support cat 6 downloads meaning 300Mbit/s speeds over the air.

Finally the price of £549 was leaked on the pre-order page. The rumoured release date, which sound reasonable now, is 13 August. This is expected as Samsung's way of tackling Apple's iPhone 6, expected to arrive in September.

