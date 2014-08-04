Metal Samsung Galaxy Alpha leaks in clearest photos yet

Samsung's rumoured metal flagship Galaxy Alpha handset has leaked in photos showing off a white model with a metallic surround.

Alpha is likely the name given as it will be the first in a line of premium build smartphones from Samsung. This first model is expected to launch around late August time to tackle the iPhone 6 sales when it launches around September.

From the photos, leaked on Chinese site Weibo, it will be coming in a white option with a metallic outer edging – a bit like the iPhone 5S.

The Alpha is rumoured to feature the same screen as the Galaxy S3. It will be 4.7-inches in size and, if it is indeed S3 like, should have a high resolution. The phone will have a 32GB storage capacity but no microSD expansion – perhaps it will be sealed like an iPhone. It should feature a nano-SIM and will come in an LTE-A 4G variant.

The Galaxy Alpha should be released as another watered down version of the S5, like the S5 mini, but better. It's rumoured to feature a fingerprint reader but there's no sign of the heart rate monitor judging from the photos. It will still retain that faux leather rear plate though.

Very little else is known about the Samsung Galaxy Alpha but with leaks beginning to come out more often we're expecting it to arrive soon rather than later.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S5 review