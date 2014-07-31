  Samsung Galaxy S5 mini officially announced for 7 August UK release date

For those that have been biting their tiny nails in anticipation of Samsung's smaller sibling to its flagship Galaxy S5, bite no more.

Samsung has announced the Galaxy S5 mini will be available in the UK from 7 August. The phone will be available both online and in stores.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 mini will share some key features with the flagship version including heart rate monitor, Ultra Power Saving Mode, fingerprint scanner, IP67 rating and connectivity to Samsung smartwatch devices.

Potential buyers can look forward to a 4.5-inch 720 x 1280 Super AMOLED display, quad-core 1.4GHz CPU backed by 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB storage plus microSD up to 64GB. There's a 2,100mAh battery in the 9.1mm thin handset. The phone will be IP67 rated for water and dust resistance.

On the front there's a 2.1-megapixel camera and on the rear there are 8-megapixels of autofocus LED flashing goodness.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 mini will be 4G LTE ready, features NFC, Bluetooth 4.0 and GLONASS GPS. It even has the IR Remote blaster of its older sibling.

Samsung is also launching its Galaxy Young 2 on the same day. This 3.5-inch HVGA screened phone offers a 1GHz single-core processor, Android 4.4 and a 3-megapixel camera. Pricing wasn't announced but it should be affordable.

Locations to buy these phones haven't been announced specifically but Samsung Experience Stores and Carphone Warehouse are both confirmed as locations you'll be able to pick them up.

