  Metal Samsung Galaxy Alpha leaks in photos

Samsung may be about to, finally, release its first metal constructed phone in the Galaxy Alpha.

As the name suggests Alpha should be the first in a new line of premium build Samsung smartphones. Photos have leaked of the Galaxy Alpha showing its aluminium metal frame.

The metal frame gives it a more squared look than the S5 it's compared to, we think making it more like the Galaxy Note 3. But according to Sam Mobile, to whom the photos were leaked, it will be nearer to the Galaxy S5 on the spec front.

The Galaxy Alpha should be released as another watered down version of the S5, like the S5 mini, but better. It's rumoured to feature a fingerprint reader but there's no sign of the heart rate monitor judging from the photos. It will still retain that faux leather rear plate though.

The Alpha is rumoured to feature the same screen as the Galaxy S3. It will be 4.7-inches in size and, if it is indeed S3 like, should have a high resolution. The phone will have a 32GB storage capacity but no microSD expansion – perhaps it will be sealed like an iPhone. It should feature a nano-SIM and will come in an LTE-A 4G variant.

Rumours suggest the Samsung Galaxy Alpha will launch at the end of August. Just in time to take on the iPhone 6 in September then.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S5 mini arrives