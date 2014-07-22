  Video shows what happens when you hit a Samsung battery with a hammer, a massive explosion

Ever wondered how safe that big old smartphone gadget is sitting in your pocket all day? It's pretty safe to be honest, but if you were to hit the battery with a sudden impact, like with a hammer, that really changes. Not that this is likely to happen.

This video shows a brave, or stupid, tester hitting a Samsung smartphone battery with a hammer. The result is explosive to say the least.

While that battery went sky high in a ball of flame there are plenty of other videos online of people hitting batteries without that reaction.

This could be a faulty battery, it could be old, it could be a fake video, or it could be chance. We're not judging Samsung based on this video, but just had to put it up as it's a sobering look at what we carry so close to our bodies every day.

Since we didn't see the battery working at any point we're taking this with a large helping of salt. That said a Samsung Galaxy S4 did explode in the past and ended up burning down an entire flat in Shanghai. So it's not totally unheard of for this to be an issue. Although how that phone was kept, or where it was placed to cause that reaction isn't clear.

