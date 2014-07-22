  iPhone 6 gets abused by Samsung Galaxy S5 ad before even getting released

Apple hasn't even released its iPhone 6 yet and already Samsung has begun its attacked on the fruit giant. An advert for the Samsung Galaxy S5, clearly aimed at the iPhone 6, has appeared mocking the rumoured larger screen that's expected.

The rumour mill has been alight with iPhone 6 stories and photos suggesting its expected September announcement is going to happen. The main change is the larger 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and possible 5.5-inch iPhone Air. These will be created to help Apple take back some of the market share currently being ruled by Samsung's larger handsets.

It looks like Apple's confidence has scared Sammy as Apple was recently rumoured to have ordered 70 to 80 million iPhones by December. That's a big jump from the 50 to 60 million iPhone 5S and 5C handsets ordered last year.

Samsung has struck early with its advert presumably in the hope of selling more Galaxy S5 handsets to those that might be on the fence awaiting the iPhone 6 announcement.

Tim Cook, Apple's chief executive, said last year, "The 4-inch iPhone 5 screen also provides a larger screen without sacrificing one-handed use. We put a lot of thought into screen sizes and we think we picked the right one."

Despite Apple being all about one-handed use it looks like users are prepared to use two hands so Apple has to adapt or lose them to Samsung. Apple should announce it's iPhone 6 this September.

