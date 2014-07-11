Samsung goes Galaxy crazy with app store relaunch for its smartphones and tablets

Samsung has relaunched its own app store, renaming it Samsung Galaxy Apps and adding a few new features, such as exclusive applications for its Galaxy devices.

The new store replaces Samsung Apps entirely and its set out differently, with sections being clearer and more defined. For example, there is a new zone called "For Galaxy" which offers apps that will give you greater customisation of your device, be it Galaxy smartphone or tablet.

It also comprises sub-sections including Galaxy Gifts, offering premium apps that are exclusive to Galaxy devices.

Apps for Professionals is the home for business and work focused apps, while Galaxy Specials contains applications that have been created specifically using Samsung SDKs.

There are also Best Picks and Top sections which offer easy to access recommended apps and promotions, plus app lists rated by popularity.

Samsung Galaxy Apps is being rolled out to all Galaxy devices around the world from today. Update your phone or tablet and it should be there.

