  Samsung Galaxy S5 mini arrives: fingerprint reader, HR sensor, Ultra Power Saving Mode, IP67 dust and water resistance

Samsung has officially announced the little sibling to its flagship phone in the Samsung Galaxy S5 mini.

Unlike previous watered-down mini versions of flagships the S5 mini will feature most of the hardware that makes the S5 special. The specs aren't as high-end though sadly.

The S5 mini will come with the fingerprint sensor home button that adds extra security and allows users to verify PayPal payments using their finger. It will also have the heart rate sensor on the rear that works with S Health. Finally it will also be IP67 rated making it water and dust resistant and come with Ultra Power Saving Mode that delivers a day's use on just 10 per cent battery.

As for specs users can look forward to a 4.5-inch 720 x 1280 Super AMOLED display, quad-core 1.4GHz CPU backed by 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB storage plus microSD up to 64GB. There's a 2,100mAh battery in the 9.1mm thin handset.

In the front there's a 2.1-megapixel camera and on the rear there are 8-megapixels of autofocus LED flashing goodness.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 mini will be 4G LTE ready, features NFC, Bluetooth 4.0 and GLONASS GPS. It even has the IR Remote blaster of its older sibling.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 mini will be available in Charcoal Black, Shimmery White, Electric Blue and Copper Gold. UK availability and pricing are yet to be announced.

