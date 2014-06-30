Samsung Galaxy line adds four Android smartphones, set to please the budget-conscious

Samsung has expanded the Galaxy line by introducing four new smartphones. Each Android phone will release with an "affordable price" - though the company has neglected to mention specifics on cost.

Called the Galaxy Core II, Galaxy Star 2, Galaxy Ace 4, and Galaxy Young 2, all four devices feature the Android 4.4 operating system as well as Samsung's TouchWiz Essence interface. Apart from that however, the phones offer their own mix of specs and power that should the please budget-conscious.

The Galaxy Core II, for instance, features a 4.5-inch display, 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 2,000mAh battery, 5-megapixel rear-facing camera, dual SIM technology, and refined leather-like rear cover. This isn't the most high-end device available, clearly, but it will get the job done.

The Galaxy Ace 4 has a 4-inch display and 5-megapixel camera. It comes in either 4G LTE or 3G versions. The 4G LTE version features a 1.2 GHz dual-core processor and 1,850mAh battery, while the 3G has a 1.0 GHz dual-core chip and 1,500mAh battery.

The Galaxy Young 2 offers a 3.5-inch HVGA display, 1.0 GHz single-core processor, 1300mAh battery, and 3MP rear-facing camera. And finally, the Galaxy Star 2 features a 3.5-inch HVGA display, 1.0GHz single-core processor, 1,300mAh, and 2-megapixel rear-facing camera.

Needless to say, the Galaxy Core II (pictured atop) is the most brawny smartphone of the four. We can't tell you how much it'll cost or even when or where it will release though. Samsung has not provided that sort of information, but we've contacted the company for additional details.

Oh, and you'll be able to get any of the new Galaxy phones in black or white colour options. Check out the gallery below for more press shots.