  Samsung takes on the LG G3 with a QHD SGS5 LTE-A edition, shame you can't buy one

Samsung has officially unveiled its first smartphone with a QHD 2560 x 1440 screen, but it's strictly bound for the company's homeland so you shouldn't get too excited just yet.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE-A edition has been leaked before, and it seems that the information released at that time is genuine. The variant comes with a 5.1-inch screen that has a higher pixel density than its only major rival, the LG G3, thanks to a smaller display. It has a density of 577ppi in preference to the 538ppi of the LG smartphone.

As the phone uses Korea's LTE-Advanced network, it is capable of speeds of up to 225Mbps. In addition, it adopts a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor. The conventional Samsung Galaxy S5 utilises the Snapdragon 801 chipset.

One of the enhanced benefits of the 805 CPU is that it has been designed specifically with 4K video playback in mind. While the 801 is capable of 4K recording and playback, the 805 is better suited to on-device 4K displays. While that's not necessary on the SGS5 LTE-A edition, as the screen is still a fair way off Ultra HD, it ensures that 4K video playback is smoother and more crisp even on the QHD display.

The processor is faster too.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE-A smartphone will be available in different coloured variants in Korea. No word on an extended availability has been made as yet.