  Metal Samsung Galaxy F gets snapped with super slim bezel

Once again the Samsung Galaxy F has leaked in photos, this time showing it's super slim bezel and more.

The photo was sent in to Phone Arena by an anonymous tipster. It does look extremely like the real deal sitting there next to the Samsung Galaxy S5.

The Samsung Galaxy F was originally being referred to as the Galaxy S5 Prime, a super version of the S5. That said it's rumoured to come packing a 5.3-inch QHD display with 1440 x 2560 resolution. It should be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor backed by 3GB of RAM. There's apparently a 16-megapixel camera on the back with optical image stabilisation.

The new photo reveals a pretty attractive bezel that's a slim as even the likes of LG's G3. Yet this phone, apparently, will be impressively dust and water proof – making it one of the most attractive tough phones ever.

Of course it's all still rumour so we're not taking this as gospel. Word is we will see the official release sometime around September.

