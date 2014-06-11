Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini leaks with fingerprint scanner, heart rate monitor and IP67 water protection

The Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini has leaked in photos and benchmarking results revealing plenty about the smartphone.

The photos, sent to Sam Mobile by an anonymous tipster, clearly show the same back as its S5 big brother. Now we've learned that it will also feature the IP67 dust and water protection in spite of the lack of cover on the power port. It's also been revealed the S5 Mini will feature the fingerprint scanning home button of the S5. This should work with PayPal to verify payments just as it does on the S5. And on the back there should be the heart rate monitor also found in the S5.

Benchmarking has revealed the S5 Mini will be smaller in stature as well as power when compared to the S5. The S5 Mini should come with a 4.5-inch 720p Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood we should find an Exynos 3 quad-core processor running at 1.4GHz with quad-core Mali 400 graphics at 450MHz, all backed by 1.5GB of RAM. The S5 Mini will also likely come with 16GB expandable storage, an 8-megapixel camera with 1.2-megapixel front shototer, and Android 4.4.2. Meaning Ultra Power Saving Mode, Private Mode, Kids Mode and all the other S5 software extras.

Other features include LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, an IR blaster, NFC, GPS with A-GPS and GLONASS, micro USB and more.

Samsung has invited Pocket-lint to a launch event in New York this week. It's likely for the leaked Tab S but there may be an announcement for the S5 Mini also.

