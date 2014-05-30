  This is the Samsung Galaxy S5 Active tough phone, officially revealed

Samsung, via AT&T, has officially revealed a tough version of its flagship smartphone in the Galaxy S5 Active.

The smartphone comes in a camouflage IP67 rated casing that is shock resistant, dust proof, and water resistant up to three feet for thirty minutes.

The phone has been announced by AT&T where it is available now, but will likely be available elsewhere soon. We've contacted Samsung to find out more.

Under the hard casing there's all the smarts of the flagship S5 including a 2.5GHz Snapdragon 801 processor, 5.1-inch 1080p screen and 16-megapixel camera. It also comes with Samsung's heart rate monitor on the rear but won't have the fingerprint reader of the S5 on the front.

The Ultra Power Saving mode allows users with only 10 per cent battery continue to receive calls and texts for up to 24 hours. Ideal for the outdoors types that will appreciate this handset.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 Active can be bought now from AT&T where it's valued at $715 offline.

