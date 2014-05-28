  Samsung teases Nicholas Kirkwood accessories with chevron for Galaxy S5, Gear 2, and Gear Fit

Samsung has teased a new and exclusive range of accessories designed by shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood for the Samsung Galaxy S5, Gear 2, and Gear Fit, looking to bring some of this year's hottest look to your new gadgets.

Kirkwood and Samsung partnered in September to create a similar line of accessories for the Galaxy Note 3. We checked out the products and thought they felt good to hold in our hand, with a smooth and soft finish. We also liked the design of the cases, which is a good thing, given that same design has been applied to the new round of accessories from Kirkwood. The new accessories include Galaxy S5 cases and changeable straps for the Gear 2 and Gear Fit.

In a new video posted to Samsung's Instagram profile on Wednesday, you'll see sleek models posing in a hypnotic black and white setting. They are sculpted and modern women - shadowed by strong angular patterns. Samsung described this urban and contemporary pattern as "signature chevron" - and it recommended that you give your Galaxy S5, Gear 2, and Gear Fit the same look and feel.

The pattern is certainly striking and bold but not too bold that it's in your face. It would be good to see a few more colours for the straps, but Samsung is mostly sticking to a black and white theme that is consistent throughout Kirkwood's work, including in his creative director role for London Fashion Week, and his design of the Samsung Galaxy VIP lounge.

As for the cases, the white Galaxy S5 case appears to have a muted gold or copper pattern, while the other case looks grey or slightly green with a white pattern. It's hard to tell, really. The video is 15 seconds long and only shows the Kirkwood accessories for about one or two seconds toward the end. A screenshot is available above, if you'd like to take a closer look. The Instagram video is below, too.

There is no word on pricing or release date yet, but we've contacted Samsung for information on these latest Kirkwood accessories.