Samsung Galaxy S5 Active video leaks tough handset

The Samsung Galaxy S5 Active launch date might be closer than expected, with a video popping up revealing what the tough handset has to offer.

With Samsung adding water-resistance to the Samsung Galaxy S5, it was questionable whether there would be the need for an additional, extra-protected, version of the handset.

It looks as though those doubts can be set aside with this latest leak.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 Active looks to follow the same design cues as the 2013 S4 Active, offering three physical buttons across the bottom of the display to make it easier to use in water or with gloves.

The phone has all the design elements you equate to tough devices, such as rivet detailing on the rear cover, although that's just plastic, as it's still removable so you can change the battery.

It appears to have reinforced corners and so on, and still offer that huge AMOLED display.

The launch animation on power-up reveals the Samsung Galaxy S5 Active name, but otherwise appears to have the same TouchWiz interface as the SGS5 and runs on Android 4.4 KitKat.

The leaked model appears to be an AT&T version - along with the usual "not for sale" markings typically found on pre-production samples seeded to networks prior to launch.

There's a 16-megpixel camera on the rear, a 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 chipset and 2GB of RAM revealed.

It looks pretty legitimate, so we wouldn't be surprised if Samsung soon announces the Galaxy S5 Active, or reveals it at the New York event on 12 June.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S5 review