Metal Samsung Galaxy S5 Prime revealed in leaked photos

The rumour mill has been spinning out of control with stories about Samsung's S5 Prime, the QHD metal version of its flagship S5. And now it's been snapped.

The photographs of the S5 Prime appeared on Phone Arena after one of its sources leaked the shots. The source claims the phone is currently undergoing testing before its release.

The device features an aluminum body with the speaker moved from the rear to the bottom of the handset. The rear casing, in the photo, appears to still be plastic with a metal rim around the edge of the phone. The plastic case suggests the battery will still be accessible and it will have microSD expansion.

Other specs the rumour mills suggests include a 5.5-inch display with a 2560 x 1440 resolution and a quad-core 2.5Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor with 3GB of RAM. Other features include an Adreno 420 GPU, 16-megapixel main camera and 2-megapixel front facing snapper, 32GB storage and Android 4.4.2.

Whether Samsung will offer subsidies to those who bought the S5 recently so they can upgrade hasn't been mentioned. Though we'd imagine plenty of S5 buyers won't be too happy if this is released so soon after many have committed to long contracts to get the S5.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S5 Prime to be released soon following Bluetooth certification leak?