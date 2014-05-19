Heathrow T5 rebranded Heathrow Terminal Samsung Galaxy S5 (updated)

UPDATE: The Heathrow Terminal Samsung Galaxy S5 takeover has started and as Pocket-lint is flying out from there today, we thought we'd take a few pictures of the kind of thing you can expect to see as you travel through it.

We've updated the lead picture and added a few more to the gallery. It's all pretty overt. Every sign is indeed covered in Samsung Galaxy S5 adverts and all the names of the Terminal have been changed for the two-week duration.

This must have cost Samsung a bomb... er... maybe that's not the best word to use in the circumstances.

Original story below...

Samsung is taking over Heathrow Terminal 5 as part of an ad campaign to entice travellers to check out the company's flagship phone.

The terminal will be rebranded Heathrow Terminal Samsung Galaxy S5 for two weeks starting 19 May, with the Korean firm taking over the signage, wayfinding, website and every digital screen throughout the building.

It is the first time that Heathrow has allowed such a massive rebranding exercise in its history. It will include the SGS5 brand on the terminal's home page. Plus, signage in the airport will direct passengers to Dixons Travel stores inside where they will be able to try out the phone itself.

"We are always looking for ways to maximise brand impact and this activity is testament to that," said Russell Taylor, a vice president at the UK arm of Samsung.

"The partnership with Heathrow Airport and JCDecaux Airport was a one-off opportunity to push the boundaries like no other brand has been allowed to do before."

Samsung has been criticised for its marketing stunts recently, with the White House in the States considering legal action against the company allegedly paying baseball star David Ortiz to take a selfie with Barack Obama. Ex-England and Manchester United footballer Rio Ferdinand and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero have also been spotted taking selfies on their Samsung phones during a trip to Singapore sponsored by Samsung Mobile.

The company has also signed a deal with the FA to sponsor the England football team, so we can expect a further flood of footy selfies to come throughout the World Cup too.

