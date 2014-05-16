  Samsung Galaxy S5 Prime to be released soon following Bluetooth certification leak?

The Samsung Galaxy S5 Prime is rumoured to bring a metal body and QHD display to the S5, and it could arrive sooner than expected.

A Bluetooth SIG database appearance has been made by Samsung model SM-G906L, commonly thought to be the SGS5 Prime. This suggests Samsung is nearing the final stages of certification ready for the release of the handset.

The Prime is rumoured to come with a QHD display and all-metal chassis. These upgrades to the current S5 are clearly attempts to fight off its direct competition. The HTC One (M8) offers a premium metal body, while the LG G3 is rumoured to arrive with a QHD display in the coming weeks. Samsung obviously doesn’t want to get left behind with its current Galaxy S5.

Specs expected on the S5 Prime include a 5.5-inch display with a 2560 x 1440 resolution and a quad-core 2.5Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor with 3GB of RAM. Other features include an Adreno 420 GPU, 16-megapixel main camera and 2-megapixel front facing snapper, 32GB storage and Android 4.4.2.

The LG G3 is expected to be on sale in the coming weeks and the HTC One (M8) is already out. The S5 Prime shouldn't be far behind.

