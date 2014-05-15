  Samsung Galaxy Note 4 may have a flexible display, says Samsung executive

In an interview a Samsung executive has revealed the company is considering putting a flexible display in the Galaxy Note 4.

The large screened, S Pen toting Note series is due an upgrade later this year from the current Note 3. According to Lee Younghee, Samsung's VP mobile division, no final design has been decided as yet. He told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that the flexible display is something being considered.

The great thing about a flexible display is that is would be virtually indestructible. With an ability to twist it could withstand a drop, for example, without any damage. Could this mean the Note 4 will have the "Active" label and be waterproof too? We hope so but with the S Pen it would be difficult, and not cheap, to seal the device up completely.

Samsung usually reveals its new Note device at the IFA trade show in September. This year the Note 4 should appear, potentially alongside Samsung's Gear Glass wearable.

Samsung is also hosting an event this 12 June where it is expected to unveil a new range of Tab devices including a 13.3-inch tablet and one or many with AMOLED screens.

