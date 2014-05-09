  Samsung's Swarovski crystal collection for Galaxy S5 and Gear Fit now out in UK

Samsung has launched its exclusive collection of Swarovski crystal accessories in the UK for the Galaxy S5 and Gear Fit.

Called Swarovski for Samsung, the collaboration is Samsung's way of expanding a previous-existing partnership with Swarovski at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York from earlier this year. The two companies had created an exclusive backstage Samsung Galaxy VIP Lounge and a limited-edition phone case adorned with Swarovski crystals for the then recently-launched Galaxy Note 3.

Samsung has been keen to tackle accessories and the fashion-side of technology ever since Apple and UK fashion house Burberry teamed up last year to use the iPhone 5S to film and photograph Burberry's show for London Fashion Week. Some saw it as a PR tactic, but it could have been more about Apple forging relationships with top-tier fashion brands as it explores wearable tech.

Now Samsung is taking the same exploratory approach with Swarovski, an Austrian producer of luxury cut lead glass (also known as crystal). The two companies have created a collection of crystal-encrusted Galaxy S5 covers and Gear Fit charms, and they even used a specially-developed application process to embed Swarovski Crystal Fine Rocks and two crystal effects into the Galaxy S5 covers.

As for the Gear Fit Charm Sliders, they've also been specially designed to provide "versatility for wearable devices". Specifically, the charms are available in a many colours and styles. Bar colours include Brown, Golden Shadow, and Crystal, whil dangle styles include Siam Heart, Light Rose Heart, Crystal Skull, Anthracite Skull, Crystal Star, Blue Star, and Golden Shadow Lips crystals.

The Swarovski for Samsung collection is now available in the UK on the Samsung online store. You will also be able to purchase pieces from the collection at selected Samsung stores from 22 May.