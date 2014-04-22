  Samsung Galaxy S5 Prime spotted: Quad HD screen, Snapdragon 805

A new Samsung Galaxy phone has appeared online with impressive Quad HD display and Snapdragon 805 processor, dubbed by Tech Radar as the Galaxy S5 Prime.

The Galaxy S5 Prime appeared on Indian import site Zauba as SM-G906K – four of which were shipped for "R&D purposes".

The S5 Prime, which will hopefully follow-up the Galaxy S5 comes with some impressive specs according to Tech Radar. The 5.5-inch display is listed with a 2560 x 1440 resolution and it's powered by a quad-core 2.5Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor with 3GB of RAM. Other specs include an Adreno 420 GPU, 16-megapixel main camera and 2-megapixel front facing snapper, 32GB storage and Android 4.4.2.

These impressive specs are what we were hoping for in the original Galaxy S5. That 2K screen will be most welcome, especially as Oppo has already released its Find 7 with that high res screen.

While this is just a model for "R&D" we're hoping these are the specs of a future Samsung Galaxy device. So that just leaves the question should you buy the S5 now or wait for the S5 Prime? Since it's all rumour we're not holding our breath for a release anytime soon.

