Samsung Galaxy S5 Zoom to be unveiled on 29 April in Singapore, Samsung Galaxy K name confirmed

Samsung is to release the second Galaxy Zoom camera come smartphone on 29 April in Singapore. An invite posted on Samsung Mobile's Twitter account and clearly shows a massive K with a camera lens inside.

"Kapture the moment," it also states, giving a further clue that the launch will be camera-centric. And Phone Arena strongly believes it is the Samsung Galaxy K that will be unveiled - effectively the Samsung Galaxy S5 Zoom.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S5 Zoom camera, or K Zoom, leaks in a photo

The rumour of a Samsung Galaxy K cameraphone first emerged at the beginning of April, with a leaked photo of what is claimed to be the new device appearing online. Specifications too have been mooted. It is alleged to feature 1.6GHz quad-core CPU or 1.2GHz Samsung Exynos 5 Hexa CPU with ARM Mali-T624 graphics, depending on region. There will also be 2GB of RAM, Android 4.4.2 KitKat and a 4.8-inch HD display.

The only thing that still baffles us here on Pocket-lint is that Samsung has already released a Galaxy K smartphone in the past. In the latter part of 2010, the company released an identically-named phone in South Korea - a Korean variant of the original Galaxy S. Perhaps it feels that it can repurpose the name as it never made it outside the region.

We shall find out for sure on 29 April.