Samsung Galaxy S5 to launch with free Deezer and Endomondo subscriptions in UK

The Samsung Galaxy S5 is launching with a number of "gifts" for owners of the new flagship handset, which goes on sale on 11 April 2014. Owners in the UK will be getting free access to Deezer and Endomondo as part of the deal.

The Samsung deal means that music lovers will get access to Deezer Premium+ for 6 months for free, saving you £60, and letting you stream from Deezer's music service at 320kbps, without adverts.

Deezer has around 30 million tracks available and all you have to do is install the app and sign in and you can then redeem the offer.

However, you will be asked to provide payment details for the subscription, but no payment will be taken until the 6-month offer expires.

There's also an Endomondo premium subscription up for grabs too. This offer is for 1 year, and unlike the Deezer offer, you won't have to supply any card details in advance.

Endomondo premium lets you access a wider range of features in the Endomondo app, including things like heart rate zones, workout graphs and training programmes, to help you track and plan your workouts.

You might ask why you'd want Endomondo when you have S Health on the device, but Samsung today told us that Endomondo would be integrated into S Health, so your workouts will show in Samsung's app too. We're yet to try this out.

There are a range of other free subscriptions up for grabs, including 1 year Run Keeper Elite, 50GB of Dropbox storage for 2 years, and 3 months of premium Evernote, amongst other offers.

