New Samsung Experience' stores let you get touchy feely

Samsung has announced the opening of nine new Samsung Experience stores across the UK allowing consumers to get closer to the Samsung products.

The stores, which open today, will allow Samsung customers to not only try the latest Samsung gadgets, but also talk to staff about any issues they have as well as get training sessions and tutorials on how to get the most out of their kit.

Pocket-lint visited one of the new stores, on London's busy Oxford Street to find out what shoppers can expect. The stores are decorated with a serene blue, white, and grey colour scheme with large white tables adorned with the latest Samsung kit.

With plenty of staff on hand to help, all in blue, the London store was already brimming with customers keen to find out more about what's on offer.

Stores will sell Samsung’s full range of mobiles, tablets, laptops and wearables, including the manufacturers’ new range of devices - the Samsung Galaxy S5, Gear 2, Gear 2 Neo and Fit.

Customers will be able to buy devices SIM free or on contract with Vodafone, EE, and O2, but not Three.

For the most part, the store, which is a collaboration with Carphone Warehouse, is a regular shop filled with just Samsung products, but there is an urge by the staff to make it much more.

Although not clearly advertised, the stores will also feature a "Smart Academy" bar that will mean customers can get their problems solved. According to the manager of the London store, that means anything from querying battery problems to replacing cracked screens. There are two engineers on site and unlike that other well know phone and tablet maker who has multiple retail stores around the country, you won't have to book an appointment.

"Come in and we'll get you fixed up as quickly as we can," the manager told us, adding that if customers get in early, the chances are, your phone will be fixed within minutes rather than hours or days.

Aside from selling and fixing, the store also hopes to offer tutorials, one-to-one sessions, and group sessions on getting the most from your phone or tablet and will offer a set up service to get you started, especially handy if you are planning on buying a new Samsung Galaxy S5.

The nine new stores opened at locations in London Oxford Street, Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester, Bradford, Cardiff and Bournemouth.

The London store has also said that it will be selling the Samsung Galaxy S5 from the 10 April, a day earlier than the rest of the country. If you are keen you should get their for a 6pm start.