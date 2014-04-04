  Samsung phones to get super thin, light and bendy thanks to graphene breakthrough

Graphene has been long hailed the most exciting material of recent times. It could change the way all gadgets work. But until now manufacturing it has been a problem. Samsung appears to have fixed this issue.

The result will mean devices can be made smaller than ever thanks to graphene's ability to transmit on a micro scale. Imagine placing your mobile in your wallet like a credit card? That might be jumping the gun a bit but we're on our way now.

Graphene was first discovered in 2004, as the world’s thinnest, strongest and most conductive material, winning its discoverers Nobel Prizes for Physics. It could replace silicon in chips. The problem with making it was layering it with boron nitrate for a four-layered structure that made the graphene act in isolation. Samsung's manufacturing leap means we could soon see bendy touch screens and computers, lighter aircraft, wallpaper thin HDTVs and superfast internet connections.

Samsung, with Sungkyunkwan University, has overcome the problems with creating, "large area, single crystal wafer scale graphene." In other words it's found a way to mass-produce the material on a large scale.

Of course this is still early stage development stuff, and any new type of manufacturing is expensive at first. But graphene production is finally looking more hopeful than ever with super small devices closer than we thought. We're looking forward to TVs that can be bought in rolls like wallpaper, and mobiles that snap around our wrists.

