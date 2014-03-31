  Samsung ATIV SE to release in April with Windows Phone 8 on US carrier Verizon

The Samsung ATIV SE will release in April as a Windows Phone 8 device, but it will update to Windows Phone 8.1 once the software is ready, according to a new report.

The Verge, citing sources familiar with Verizon’s plans, has claimed the ATIV SE will launch in a matter of weeks with Windows Phone 8 OS and that the device is similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S4 handset. Specifically, the ATIV SE will have a 5-inch 1080p display, 13-megapixel camera, Snapdragon 800 quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, microSD slot, and brushed-metal effect on the rear.

Leaker @evleaks originally tweeted a press image of the Samsung ATIV SE in early March, claiming then that it was a Windows Phone 8.1 smartphone headed to US carrier Verizon in 2014. The handset was expected to feature an Adreno 305 graphics processor and Samsung's standard features. The leaked press shot further revealed physical aspects like a side power button, volume rocker, slim bezel, and plastic body.

The Verge has now followed up on @evleaks tweet, confirming that the device will indeed launch on Verizon in April. It will also be "positioned as a reasonably sized alternative" to the Lumia 1520 and the Lumia Icon. If the ATIV SE does come to fruition, it'll be the first Windows Phone from Samsung and Verizon in over a year.

Microsoft will unveil Windows Phone 8.1 sometime between 2 April and 4 April at its Build developer conference in San Francisco, and then the company is expected to release the software on new devices just a few weeks later on 23 April. Instead of being among the first devices to release with Windows Phone 8.1, Samsung's ATIV SE will allegedly launch with Windows Phone 8 instead.