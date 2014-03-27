  Samsung's Galaxy S5 now available for pre-order at Carphone Warehouse

The Samsung Galaxy S5 is now available for pre-order at Carphone Warehouse in the UK.

Customers can get the Galaxy S5 at Carphone Warehouse for £42 per month through a two-year Vodafone contract, with no up front cost, or shell out £579 to get the device SIM free.

Pre-ordered handsets will be delivered from 11 April in Shimmer White and Charcoal Black. The Electric Blue version will be delivered by 22 April, and the Copper Gold version by 20 May.

The retailer is expecting a large amount of sales for the next-generation Galaxy handset, saying pre-registration figures have "quickly eclipsed" the Samsung Galaxy S4's record last year.

“The S5 looks set to become a record breaking handset for Samsung at a key time in the mobile calendar as several major manufacturers launch handsets within weeks of one another," Carphone Warehouse told Pocket-lint in a statement. "Our early pre-registration figures for this handset were off the charts and we’re expecting web traffic this evening to be high as Samsung’s loyal fans log on to place their orders at midnight.”

Samsung debuted the Galaxy S5 in late-February, featuring a 5.1-inch Full HD display, 16/32 GB storage, 2GB of RAM, 16-megapixel rear-camera, 2-megapixel front-camera, and Android 4.4 KitKat with TouchWiz on top.

The Galaxy S5 goes on sale in the US in the first weeks of April, and is already available for pre-order at all four major retailers.