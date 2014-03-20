  Has the Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo or S5 Mini leaked?

It looks like Samsung may unveil its affordable Galaxy S5 Neo or S5 Mini shortly after its flagship Galaxy S5 goes on sale this 11 April.

A user agent profile has been uploaded to Samsung's servers which has been spotted by GalaxyClub.nl. It refers to a device with the name SM-G750. This format of code name suggests it is a profile for an AT&T network bound device.

A few specs were leaked in the profile that reveal a 2.3GHz quad-core processor - suggesting the Snapdragon 800 which is generally clocked at this level. The screen resolution is listed as 720 x 1280, suggesting it's a smaller device like the S4 Mini.

But the S4 Mini had a 4.3-inch screen with a 540 x 960 resolution (256ppi) so this could mean a higher pixel density in the Galaxy S5 Mini. Or that this is actually an S5 Neo meaning the 5.1-inch display size of the full-fat S5 (432ppi) will only manage 288ppi on its affordable Neo brother.

The OS is apparently Android 4.3 Jelly Bean, but we'd expect this to be used at testing only, with an Android 4.4 KitKat update installed before release. This might not happen but releasing a new device with Jelly Bean would be a very poor effort on the part of Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini was £320 at launch. Expect the S5 Mini or Neo to be similarly priced. A release date won't be announced for some time. The Samsung Galaxy S5 is due to go on sale 11 April.

