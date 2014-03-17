Gold Samsung Galaxy S5 exclusive to Vodafone, pre-order starts 28 March

Vodafone has nabbed the exclusive rights to the gold version of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S5. It will be offering it for pre-order from 28 March ahead of its 11 April release date.

The UK network will also stock the other colour variants of the flagship Android phone in its stores and online, but suspects that the gold will be a great draw for customers.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 was announced during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the end of February and it features a number of key improvements over the company's predecessor.

READ: Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy S5 review

There is a 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor on board, ensuring that it can record and playback 4K video as well as perform daily tasks speedily. A fingerprint sensor on the front is designed for both security to unlock the phone and use for supporting applications. PayPal has announced that it will be used in its app to confirm payments.

The phone is IP67 approved, which means it is water resistant and dust proof and there are health tracking sensors on the rear.