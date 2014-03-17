  Verizon's next Windows Phone from Samsung leaked in press shot

Windows Phone's presence in the US is about to get a big bump from Samsung and Verizon.

The clearest leak yet for the Samsung Ativ SE that is headed to the US' largest carrier Big Red was shared over the weekend on EvLeaks' Twitter feed, a few weeks after it crossed the desk of the FCC to gain regulatory approval.

The release date for the Ativ SE hasn't been detailed, but it's expected soon. The handset is said to carry a 1080p display, quad-core Snapdragon processor, and an Adreno 305 graphics processor. It will also have the standard Samsung features and design with the side power button, volume rocker, slim bezel, and plastic body, the press shots reveal.

It's been over a year since Samsung and Verizon have released a Windows Phone. Nokia has essentially had the entire Windows Phone market captured in the US. Apart from the Samsung Ativ Odyssey released to Verizon in January 2013, the only other Windows Phone launched on the carrier in the past year was the Nokia Lumia 928 in May.

Samsung hasn't put much faith into the Windows Phone platform so far, releasing only a few handsets, including the Ativ S I8750 – which was pretty much a Windows version of the Android-based Galaxy S III. Verizon is the largest carrier in the US, and a Windows Phone in its stores could have huge benefits for Microsoft's mobile marketshare.

We'll be watching closely for an official release date and pricing.