  Samsung Galaxy Beam successor leaked in China with improved specs, projector

Samsung is planning a successor to its Galaxy Beam handset that features a projector, according to telecommunications certification group Tenaa in China.

The listing notes the second version will feature a a 4.66-inch WVGA (800 x 480) display, Android 4.2.2, a quad-core 1.2GHz chipset with 1GB of RAM, microSD slot with up to 32GB external storage, and TD-SCDMA and GSM connectivity.

Accompanying photos from the certification group show a plastic handset, with a brushed metal-looking back, and an overall design that you'd find on most other Samsung handsets. The projector is seen towards the top of the handset, as indicated by the big bump. Specifications for how long or how clear the projector can beam images weren't shared.

It's not clear if the new Galaxy Beam will be centred around the China market, or if it will launch to the US and UK. While the speed of the handset looks fast judging by the leaked specifications, the WVGA screen and lack of LTE connectivity are a real shame.

The first version of the Galaxy Beam was released in 2012 at Mobile World Congress and had the cool projection functionality, but its middle tier specifications really held it back.

The projector could be seen as a useful tool for users who need to present slides on the go.