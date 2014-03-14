Samsung keeps the impaired in mind with its new Galaxy Core Advanced accessories

Samsung has introduced three new accessories for the Galaxy Core Advance smartphone, and they were designed with the needs of senior and disabled users in mind.

Called the Ultrasonic Cover, Optical Scan Stand, and Voice Label, the new accessories will enhance the Galaxy Core Advance smartphone with tools for a "universally flawless user experience at an affordable price," Samsung said. The Samsung Galaxy Core Advance is an Android smartphone that debuted in December. It features a 4.7-inch display with 800x400 resolution, Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, as well as S Voice, S Translator, Sound & Shot, Group Play, Easy Mode, and more

Through research and interviews, Samsung has created assistive tech accessories that connect to the Galaxy Core Advance and work with a suite of accessibility features. The features, which were built into the device, are ideal for the disabled and visually impaired users. The Ultrasonic Cover, for instance, allows users to detect and navigate by sending them an alert through vibrations/TTS feedback. Just hold the Cover outward, and then it'll vibrate when something is up to two meters away.

The second accessory - the Optical Scan Stand - allows the device to focus on text and auto-activate an app called Optical Scan. Optical Scan will detect text from an image and read it aloud to a user. And finally, there is Voice Label. It distinguishes objects and allows users to make notes and tag voice labels. By relying on NFC, the accessory connects to the Galaxy Core Advance, and then it lets users record, stop, and access their notes.

"Galaxy Core Advance extends Galaxy Experience to everyone include senior and disable users," Samsung said. "These tools join the pre-loaded Light Sensing App, Instant Voice Recorder, and Voice Guided Camera as critical usability and accessibility features specifically designed to extend the Galaxy experience to disabled and visually impaired users."

The new Galaxy Core Advance accessories are apparently available now but sold separately from the device. Check them out in the gallery below. We've contacted Samsung to learn more about pricing and worldwide availability, and we'll update when more information is known. Also, Samsung revealed it plans to expand accessibility of other Galaxy devices in the future.