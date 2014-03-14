  Samsung Galaxy S4 turns to the dark side with Black Edition out now in the UK

Samsung's flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S4, had a black version announced in January which is now available in the UK.

The Samsung Galaxy S4 Black Edition comes at an interesting time, just after the Galaxy S5 was announced but before anyone can actually buy it. Perhaps Samsung is hoping to keep S4 sales going at this point where many would rather wait for the new S5.

The Black Edition of the S4 is the same price as the white S4 at £500 offline. But it's much cheaper, up front at least, if bought on a contract.

The Samsung Galaxy S4 Black Edition is the same as the white model in every way other than colour, meaning 4G connectivity, a 5-inch 1920 x 1080 Super AMOLED screen, 1.9GHz Snapdragon 600 quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage and a 13-megapixel camera.

The Black Edition Samsung Galaxy S4 is available now at Phones 4u. An S4 Mini Black Edition is also available.

