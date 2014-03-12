  Samsung Galaxy S5 available to pre-order in the UK from 28 March

The Samsung Galaxy S5 will be available from 11 April and now it's been confirmed that pre-orders will open from 28 March.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 will be available at plenty of retailers and networks including Carphone Warehouse, EE, Phones 4u, Three, Virgin Media, Vodafone, Samsung's e-store and the Stratford Westfield Experience Store.

The new handset offers a 5.1-inch Full HD display, it boasts a fast 16-megapixel camera, a heart rate sensor and a fingerprint scanner, alongside a range of other features.

Thanks to the new Download Booster feature, that uses both Wi-Fi and LTE simultaneously, downloading should be a blisteringly fast experience on the S5.

If you're undecided on where to order yours check out Pocket-lint's Samsung Galaxy S5 release date and where to get it feature.