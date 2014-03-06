Forget the Samsung Galaxy S5, Azoi's Wello iPhone case adds all manner of health tracking sensors

Technology firm Azoi has unveiled an iPhone case that turns your phone into a fully functioning health monitoring device.

It includes a number of sensors - not just a heart rate monitor like the Samsung Galaxy S5 - and can therefore measure blood pressure, electrocardiography, heart rate, blood oxygen, temperature, lung functions and more. The company claims that all of the readings are taken with a high level of accuracy.

The case can work with fitness applications and other health and fitness devices, such as pedometers. It can also be accessed remotely, so you can track the key vitals of family members too.

It comes with a Wello app that provides real-time results and data on key vitals, taken through the hidden sensors in the case. Data can also be analysed over time to identify patterns.

"All too often, health problems go undetected until they are too late to address," said Hamish Patel, founder of Azoi.

"We believe that through improved self-awareness of key vitals, technology could very easily reduce the incidence and impact of a wide range of illnesses and diseases. Not only could this help ensure healthier, happier lives, but it could also ease the growing burden on healthcare services."

The Wello case will be available in the UK, US and other countries around the world. UK and Europe will get it first with the device shipping in the summer for £120 and 145 euros respectively. It will cost $199 in the US and will hit the market there in the autumn, pending FDA approval.

You can pre-order the Wello now at azoi.com.

An Android version that is built as an independent insert for phones running KitKat will also be available.