Samsung Galaxy S5 to come with over $500 of free subscriptions and premium services

As if the Samsung Galaxy S5 launch isn't already likely to be the company's largest yet, it is also giving away more than $500 of premium services and subscriptions with the phone.

The UK's Carphone Warehouse recently revealed that it has had more pre-registration requests for the SGS5 than any previous generation, hinting that it is on course to be Samsung's biggest-selling handset, but the Korean firm is taking no chances. It has partnered with 15 apps and services - in the States, at least - to put together a bundle of freebies and offers which it hopes will entice those who might opt for the HTC One (M8) or Sony Xperia Z2 instead.

Among the offers, new SGS5 owners will get a one year subscription to RunKeeper Elite worth $20, a six-month subscription to the digital version of The Wall Street Journal worth $160, $50 of offers through PayPal, and 1TB of Bitcasa storage for three months.

Other apps and services to take part include Evernote, Cut the Rope 2 and LinkedIn.

At present, while it is posted on the company's global site, the apps listed seem to be US-specific. Pocket-lint has contacted Samsung UK to find out if there will be similar or alternative offers in Britain and Ireland.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 will hits stores globally on 11 April.