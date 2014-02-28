  Samsung Galaxy S5 pre-registration already topped Galaxy S4 figures, says Carphone Warehouse

European mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse has revealed that pre-registration figures for Samsung's new Galaxy S5 smartphone have already surpassed pre-registration figures for last year’s Galaxy S4.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S5 mere days ago, and already the handset has received 130 per cent more pre-registrations than the Galaxy S4 had during its 10-day pre-registration period in 2013. Carphone Warehouse suggests Samsung’s latest flagship could become a "record breaking handset before it even reaches stores".

The Samsung Galaxy S5, which unveiled on 24 February at Mobile World Congress, is an upcoming Android smartphone created by Samsung, and serves as the immediate successor to the Galaxy S4. It is expected to release on 11 April. Key device features include an improved build quality, dust and water resistance, enhanced user experience, more security features, a fingerprint reader and an updated camera.

Beyond the European market, it is worth noting that US-based carrier T-Mobile also recently announced that its pre-registration page for the Galaxy S5 garnered more than 100,000 pre-sale inquiries within two days. In fact, T-Mobile CMO Mike Sievert tweeted that the Galaxy S5 hit a new pre-registration record.

You can now pre-register for the Galaxy S5 at Carphone Warehouse's website. Once you've submitted your contact information, Carphone Warehouse will send you the "latest news, offers and those vital order dates direct to your interest". It's free to pre-register your interest.